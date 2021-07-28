Austin police looking for missing 70-year-old man

Hung Minh Nguyen was last seen Tuesday morning in the 11000 block of Sage Hollow Drive in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for a missing elderly man last seen Tuesday morning.

Police said 70-year-old Hung Minh Nguyen was reported missing at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27. He was last seen Tuesday morning at around 6 a.m. at his residence in the 11000 block of Sage Hollow Drive in Austin.

Nguyen is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has medium-length black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Nguyen is believed to be driving his white 2002 Lexus RX3 SUV bearing the Texas license plate DJ9S384.

In addition to his age, Nguyen also has mental and medical conditions that cause concern for his wellbeing, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.