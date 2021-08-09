x
Austin police looking for missing 17-year-old with serious medical conditions

Sean Anthony Mathis was last seen on Wheless Cove on Sunday night.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Sunday night.

Police said that Sean Anthony Mathis was reported missing on Sunday at approximately 8:20 p.m. He was last seen in the 6000 block of Wheless Cove at 8 p.m.

Mathis relies on glasses to see and he is currently without them. Police are also concerned about his immediate welfare due to his serious medical conditions.

Credit: Austin Police Department

Mathis is described as 5 feet tall and 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you see Mathis, call 911 immediately. You can also submit tips through APD's mobile app, Austin PD.

