Council considers raising minimum wage to $22 for City of Austin employees

Some City leaders have said raising wages across the board is unlikely.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes has issued a proposal to raise the minimum wage for City of Austin staff members, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The resolution, which will be discussed at Thursday's meeting, calls for the minimum wage to be set at $22. Currently, the lowest City of Austin wage is $15.

If the $22 amount is determined unfeasible, the resolution instead calls for whatever increase the city budget would allow. It also does not include "sworn employees" whose pay is determined by separate contracts, such as police officers and firefighters, according to the report.

Council members Ann Kitchen, Chito Vela, Kathie Tovo and Pio Renteria have also joined in on the resolution.

According to the Statesman, Vela has said $22 for all City employees is likely to be unrealistic this budget cycle. However, he thinks the City should commit to raising pay for those with the lowest wages and continue to work toward the goal of raising wages overall.

The report also states that Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk has expressed difficulty in raising wages due to a property tax limit the State passed in 2021.

