AUSTIN — Austin's mayor and some of his supporters are launching a campaign starting Sept. 5 in hopes of passing several bond propositions on the November ballot.

The campaign, titled "Austin Together," focuses on passing bond propositions A through G on the ballot. If approved by Austin voters, the bonds will invest $925 million in housing, transportation, public safety, parks and more.

Rather than trying to pass one big bond, the mayor said splitting up issues into several different propositions is a positive for voters.

"I think this is a much more transparent way of doing bonds," said Mayor Steve Adler. "It gives the voters a chance to really take a look at all the things the city's doing and I think it's important for the voters to know that."

Mayor Adler does not support two other propositions: Proposition J, which would force the city to do an efficiency audit, and Proposition K, which would stop the city from taking action on transportation for three years.

