Austin Mayor Steve Adler tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced Sunday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I just tested positive for COVID-19 after learning of an exposure," Adler said in a statement.
Mayor Adler most recently made a public appearance at the Trans Day of Visibility at the State Capitol on Saturday.
"Thanks to the vaccine and booster, I have very mild, if any, symptoms. Diane is still negative. I'll work and isolate at home until negative and okayed by doctors," he said.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
