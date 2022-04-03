x
Austin Mayor Steve Adler tests positive for COVID-19

Adler said his symptoms are mild.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced Sunday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I just tested positive for COVID-19 after learning of an exposure," Adler said in a statement.

Mayor Adler most recently made a public appearance at the Trans Day of Visibility at the State Capitol on Saturday.

"Thanks to the vaccine and booster, I have very mild, if any, symptoms. Diane is still negative. I'll work and isolate at home until negative and okayed by doctors," he said.

