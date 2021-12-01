Austin Mayor Steve Adler appointed to US cybersecurity committee

Adler was appointed to the federal committee on Wednesday and will serve a two-year term.

AUSTIN, Texas — City of Austin Mayor Steve Adler was appointed to serve on the the White House's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Advisory Committee for a two-year term.

The mayor's office made the announcement Dec. 1.

“One of the scariest, silent challenges Austin faces is ensuring cyber security for our infrastructure and operations," Adler said in a statement. "It is an honor to be appointed by the Biden Administration to serve on the first CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee.”

The committee is tasked with making recommendations to the CISA Director Jen Easterly on matters regarding the "development, refinement and implementation of policies, programs, planning and training related to the cybersecurity mission of the agency operating within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security," according to the announcement.

“The committee will be instrumental in developing, sharing, and exchanging ideas on some of the biggest cyber threats we face from disaster response, emergency communications, resilience, transportation and economic security," he said.