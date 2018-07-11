AUSTIN — Mayor Steve Adler is sticking around as the leader of choice for Austinites.

The incumbent secured his re-election Tuesday with a landslide victory against six other challengers.

Following the results of the Midterm elections, Adler appeared on KVUE News Daybreak just after 6:30 a.m. After acknowledging his victory on being re-elected, Austin's mayor shifted the focus to the bond propositions city voters approved on election day.

Bonds A through G passed Tuesday night, and they deal with funding for affordable housing, flood mitigation, libraries, museums, and the city's transportation infrastructure among other things. The total cost for the bonds is $925 million with the highest amount, $250 million, going toward affordable housing.

"Not only did we win all of the propositions, but we also won them by such an overwhelming majority," said Adler. "It's not going to solve anything by itself but it is a huge step forward and a real affirmation of this community. You can really see what this community is thinking."

When asked what this will mean for taxes for Austinites, Adler said it would not cost too much each month.

"Well taxes probably about $5 a month when it all gets billed out." said Adler. "That kind of investment is so important for the future of the city, it was for parks and open space as we continue to grow. Police stations, EMS stations, to help bridges from falling down, it was an important bond."

While Adler stated it will cost about $5 a month, it will depend on how much your house is worth. Adler compared the monthly cost to homeowners to a cup of Starbucks. Of course, that cup gets bigger depending on how much your house is worth.

Taxable Property Value Anticipated Annual Tax Bill Impact Anticipated Monthly Tax Bill Impact $100,000 $20 $1.67 $200,000 $40 $3.33 $300,000 $60 $5 $400,000 $80 $6.67 $500,000 $100 $8.33 $600,000 $120 $10 $700,000 $140 $11.67 $800,000 $160 $13.33 $900,000 $180 $15 $1,000,000 $200 $16.67

*Source: City of Austin

Finally, Adler was asked about his initial long-term goals as he heads into his second term as the mayor of Austin, and responded with issues that are expected to be helped by some of the propositions that passed.

"We need to focus on three things, we need to focus on mobility... moving forward on affordability... and then it is dealing with equity and access, so that everybody in the city participates in the magic that's Austin." stated Adler.

The only propositions that did not pass were propositions J and K, which Adler spoke out against throughout the election cycle.

