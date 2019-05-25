AUSTIN, Texas — This Memorial Day weekend we are remembering those who gave their lives for this country, and we cannot forget the service members who took their own lives and the families they left behind.

Sadly, it's a big problem in America.

According to USA Today, 20 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. That's why Austin Mayor Steve Adler is creating a program to try to help prevent it.

His office is working with local veterans and veteran support organizations to come up with ways every Austinite can use to support veterans.

"These are folks that have served with pride and distinction and now it is time for us to serve them," said Mayor Adler

This is all a part of a national movement called "The Mayor's Challenge."

