AUSTIN — It's not unusual for big cities such as Austin to annex land from surrounding towns to make room for growth.

But Austin City Council may do something a little unusual soon.

An item on Nov. 29's agenda would allow Austin to give land to the City of Dripping Springs. Council members decided to postpone their decision on the item.

Dripping Springs has seen a lot of growth over the past few years.

According to the city, in 2015, there were an estimated 28,000 people living in the Dripping Springs school district. But that's expected to go up to 34,000 by 2020.

