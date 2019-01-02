AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Diocese of Austin released a list of 22 clergy "credibly accused" of sexually abusing children.

Austin joined 14 other dioceses in Texas that also released lists.

For James Doucet, this day couldn't have come any sooner.

"It's something that I didn't know the church would actually acknowledge," he told KVUE.

The Diocese of Beaumont's list included the name of the man he said did so much harm to him: Jude Sivcoski.

"It actually made me feel like a weight was lifted. It's something I've carried around for 37 years," Doucet, who used to live in Beaumont, said.

Doucet was just 12 years old when he said Sivcoski sexually abused him. He was an altar boy at the time and met Sivcoski through mass service.

"He used to pull me out of school every day. Every single day," Doucet, 49, said. "I went from a straight-A student to having some really big academic issues."

The trauma also caused him to have personality issues and ruined his relationship with the Catholic church.

"I'd probably still would be [a Catholic] if this wouldn't have happened to me, but once it happened to me, it destroyed any other chance I ever had of being Catholic again," Doucet said.

For years, he kept the painful memories buried in his mind. But after seeking help, those memories of Sivcoski -- a man Doucet said should have never been allowed to work around children -- resurfaced.

According to the Diocese of Beaumont, Sivcoski was given a 10-year probation in a sexual abuse case involving another child. The pope removed Sivcoski from the Catholic Church in 1996.

"They didn't care about the kids, which is, again, a very sad commentary on something that you thought could do no wrong: the church," Doucet said.

Doucet, a father of three, wants other victims to know they are not alone and there are resources out there to help them.

"Know that it doesn't define who you are. And even though it might mess you up for a while, at the end of the day, you still have control and you still have the final say of who you are and how your story ends," he said. "I won't let his act of hate destroy my act of love for my family, for my friends."

Editor's Note: Doucet is a former employee of KVUE.

