AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is hoping someone out there has information that will help find his missing fiancé.

Angela Morris and Andi Davies have been together for nine years and were planning to get married.

“She's just kind,” said Davies. “She'll doing anything for everybody."

Then, the unthinkable happened on Monday.

“Just a nightmare, an absolute nightmare,” said Davies.

He hasn't heard or seen his fiancé in three days.

Davis says the two were driving along 360 on their way to an appointment that afternoon when their tire blew. The couple pulled over on Lakewood Drive, replaced it and got back on the road. Then, when the spare also went out near Courtyard Drive, she realized she'd left the lug nut key behind.

“Angela said 'I'm just going to make my way there since it's not that far',” said Davies.

Davies, who has a prosthetic leg, stayed in the car. But, when she didn't return after four hours, he got concerned.

“Where is she? That's all I kept…I kept looking out the window looking for her to walk up that hill and that's all I was thinking where are you,” said Davies.

She didn't come back and so he called police. Now, he's doing what he can to find her, even leaving a note where he last saw her, hoping she'll call.

“Come home,” said Davies. “You know my phone number, just come home."

Morris is 47 years old and was last seen wearing a peach-colored tank top, peach jeans, and white sandals.

Davies said the only thing she was carrying were two bank cards and her ID. He also said she has third degree burns on her left arm. Anyone who has information about this case should call Austin police.

