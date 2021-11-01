Police: 22-year-old man with medical conditions reported missing

Police said Letez Vernon Mayfield Jr. was last seen at 6725 Circle S. Road in Austin at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2021.

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Letez Vernon Mayfield Jr. Police said Mayfield has medical conditions that create concern for his well-being.

Police described Mayfield as a 22-year-old Black man. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police said he was last seen at 6725 Circle S. Road in Austin at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2021. He was wearing a thin black jacket, or possibly a sweater, blue jeans, black plastic shoes and a backpack.

Mayfield is known to spend time in the area near the H-E-B located at William Cannon and IH-35 and the Big Lots off of William Cannon in south Austin.

If you have information about where Mayfield might be, you are asked to call the APD Missing Persons Unit between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 512-974-5250 or 911. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PDt, for free on iPhone and Android.