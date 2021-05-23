Search underway for Austin man last seen at summit of Mount Whitney in California, NPS says

The National Park Service said 33-year-old Edward Lee Alderman set out to summit Mount Whitney in the early hours of May 20.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The National Park Service (NPS) said a search is underway in the Mount Whitney area for an Austin man last seen at the mountain's summit.

NPS said 33-year-old Edward Lee Alderman of Austin set out from Whitney Portal to summit Mount Whitney in the early hours of Thursday, May 20. The last confirmed sighting of Alderman was at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, departing the summit of the mountain.

NPS said, reportedly, Alderman's intention was to summit Mount Whitney and descend Trail Camp in a single day. He began the day with a hiking partner, but they separated when Alderman was still approaching the summit. Alderman was reported missing by his hiking partner on Friday morning.

Alderman was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a gray shell, khaki pants and black trail runners. He is 6 feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the Inyo County Sherriff’s Office (ICSO) are engaged in a joint response to search for Alderman. NPS said ground searching efforts were delayed due to a winter storm in the mountains on Friday and Saturday, but helicopter searches were underway. With clear and warmer weather predicted on Sunday, NPS and ICSO officials anticipated that ground searching will be feasible.

The Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks is asking anyone who believes they may have seen Alderman and anyone who hiked in the Mount Whitney area between Thursday and Saturday, regardless of whether they believe they saw Alderman, to call dispatch at 888-677-2746 or email seki_dispatch@nps.gov.

Mount Whitney is the tallest mountain in the "lower 48" states, according to NPS.