TRAVIS COUNTY — An Austin man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in East Travis County overnight Thursday wasn't wearing a seat belt during the time of the crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the wreck happened around midnight at the intersection of FM 973 and FM 969. The man, identified as Shawn Martin Reed, 30, was driving north on FM 973 when, for some reason, he drove on to the east shoulder of the road.

Authorities said Reed tried over-correcting his vehicle to get back on the roadway, but it forced his vehicle into a side skid. Authorities said Reed was ejected out of the truck when it rolled over due to him not wearing his safety belt. He died at 12:30 a.m.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

