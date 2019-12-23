AUSTIN, Texas — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old hostess at Red Lobster in North Austin on Nov. 4.

Police say 45-year-old Michael Lee Williams exposed and touched himself in view of the teen.

According to the warrant, the victim told police Williams entered the restaurant and asked to use the restroom. She pointed him to the men’s room, which is located across from the hosting station, the document said.

The man then allegedly propped the door of the restroom open about 12.5 inches and began to touch himself in view of the employee.

The victim then ran to the manager’s office and Williams quickly fled the restaurant, police said.

A video recording reportedly confirmed the incident with the victim and police posted a “be on the lookout,” or BOLO, to officers.

An officer responding to the BOLO identified the man as Williams. Police said he has committed similar sexual deviant behavior in the past.

He is accused of indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony.

