Man charged after allegedly setting vehicle on fire, attempting to create bomb in woman's apartment

The man is accused of attempting to create a makeshift bomb in an apartment oven.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man has been arrested after he allegedly set a woman's vehicle on fire and attempted to create a makeshift bomb in her oven.

The Austin Fire Department on Jan. 4 responded to a vehicle fire around 5 a.m. at the Lamar Place Apartments on Burns Street. On the scene, officials found a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the flames but not before it caused more than $5,000 in estimated damages.

Because the fire was believed to be intentionally set, arson investigators were then called to the scene.

The vehicle owner reported suspect James Sailors had been staying at her apartment since Christmas. She said he got into an argument with a neighbor on Dec. 31 in which he allegedly pulled out a rifle and shot at his vehicle five times. Officials said a police report was filed at this time.

The woman said she asked Sailors to leave her apartment on Jan. 2 as she left to stay with a friend. The next morning, she said Sailors showed up at the friend's house and told her he had created a bomb in her oven.

When the woman left her friend's, she noticed a burned rag partially stuffed into her fuel filler neck that was apparently used as a wick in an attempt to burn her vehicle. When she returned home, she reportedly found that Sailors had put multiple spray paint cans and a MAP gas cylinder in the oven, which was surrounded by pillows.

Investigators believe his intention was to turn the oven on and leave so that the gas and paint cans inside would explode, eventually igniting the pillows to be used as fuel for a fire. However, officials said Sailors was apparently unable to figure out how to turn the oven on.

The woman told investigators Sailors had made multiple threats to herself and several of their mutual friends in the days leading up to the incident, stating he would kill her and her family.

On Jan. 4, officials said the suspect broke the driver's side back window of the woman's vehicle and used three Molotov cocktails to set it on fire around 5 a.m. Around 8:30 a.m., she said Sailors sent her messages on Facebook threatening to kill her. He also reportedly stated he was going to continue burning her possessions every four hours until she personally returned items he had left in her apartment. Court documents also state he would burn her family's possessions and leave her homeless if she did not meet with him, eventually writing "burn baby burn."

Sailors has been charged with arson, a second-degree felony.