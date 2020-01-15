AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about the increasing amount of gun violence in Austin.

A 59-year-old Austin man was convicted on Wednesday of five counts of bank robbery, five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Rodney Glenn Green, also known as Rodney Glen Fayson, was found guilty of all 11 charges brought against him by the United States Attorney's Office.

RELATED:

Suspects sought in North Austin jewelry store armed robbery

Man robs Colorado bank, throws cash, says ‘Merry Christmas’

The charges were all associated with the following five armed bank robberies:

Jan. 24, 2018: Chase Bank in Austin – approximately $4,000 stolen

Feb. 8, 2018: BBVA Compass Bank in Austin – approximately $3,337 stolen

Feb. 24, 2018: BBVA Compass Bank in Austin – approximately $11,939 stolen

April 7, 2018: BB&T Bank in Austin – approximately $5,495 stolen

April 28, 2018: Bank of America in San Marcos – approximately $10,841 stolen

In total, more than $35,000 was stolen across all five robberies.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Green committed all five robberies in a similar manner, wearing gloves, a mask and a black hooded sweatshirt. The office said Green also brandished a small handgun while he demanded the tellers give him the money.

RELATED:

Austin man arrested for alleged armed bank robbery in San Marcos

Williamson County deputies searching for 2 men accused of aggravated robbery

Police arrested Green in a hotel room, where they discovered currency still wrapped in bank straps. In a storage unit owned by Green, police recovered several items associated with the robberies, including a black sweatshirt and a handgun that had Green's fingerprints on it.

Green could face life in prison for the conviction of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

WATCH: Austin Police Department RISE team reaching out to homeless

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin airport lands 4 new nonstop routes with celebratory $55 fares

Cold case victim 'Corona Girl' identified after more than 30 years

CapMetro announces new transportation plan, including potential underground transit system

'I want them to be held accountable': Video shows 5-year-old being attacked on Dallas school bus