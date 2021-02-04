x
Austin man arrested over infant's death

Rayvon Williams, 27, has been charged with injury to child – reckless bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 27-year-old Austin man has been arrested after the death of an infant, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Rayvon Williams turned himself over to the custody of the Travis County Jail on March 23. He is charged with injury to a child – reckless bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

The TCSO’s investigation into the case began on July 11, 2020. The warrant and arrest are the result of investigations by the TCSO and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information is available due to the involvement of a minor, the TCSO said.

