AUSTIN, Texas — Seth Walton Stokes was identified and arrested in Smith County for multiple counts of graffiti and tagging across the Austin area.

According to the first affidavit filed in Jan. 2019, there were multiple graffiti markings on IC2, a self-proclaimed think-and-do tank that explores economic, technological, and human factors that drive economic development.

The graffiti included the words "NO NAZIS" and "FREEDOM." Additionally, around other parts of the building, "Seaton uses 3705 E Medical Pkway Suite 501 to kill people" and "Seaton Hospitals allow hypnotist: Savanah's Suzaanne 3705 Medical pkway to erase memory of unwanted illegal surgery for life insurance scam! Cynthia Nettings B Seaton Kill People."

On Feb. 2, it was reported in an affidavit that there was graffiti at the Intramural Athletic Fields.

The phrase spray-painted was "Seaton Medical Center kills people."

The affidavit states that through further investigation, they were able to connect the case to the previous January case.

The following month, a Seton Hospital manager reported on Feb. 22 that the front of their building had been "tagged" with the words "Seton Kills" then Seton was crossed out on their signage.

Austin Police Department

Photos were provided the same day of the report identifying Stokes as the suspect who sprayed the building.

According to the affidavit, on one side of the building the suspect wrote "Seton Kills, free and open mind, never close (unreadble) where we Kill People Seton & Gomorah, We sell death Suzanne A Black."

It was also reported that the other side of the building said "Suzanne A Black, Scott Reobebe Tle...(unreadable)."

It is estimated that the suspect caused several thousand dollars worth of damage between the various acts of vandalism.

