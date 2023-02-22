Austin man arrested for allegedly killing 81-year-old neighbor

Leonard Foster's body was found inside the apartment of 23-year-old Tamorian Moore, according to Austin police.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly killing his 81-year-old neighbor.

APD said at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 911 operators received a check-welfare call in the 1600 block of Royal Crest Dr. The caller stated that they had been waiting to hear from Leonard Foster, 81, for several days.

The caller reported going to Foster's apartment, where a door was open and Foster's car was gone. They also told the police they saw Tamorian Moore, 23, driving Foster's vehicle before carrying garbage bags from Foster's apartment.

Officers arrived at the residence and detained Moore carrying the garbage bags. Police said officers checked Foster's apartment but could not find him.

Through the investigation, APD detectives learned that Moore was Foster's neighbor. Foster's body was found in Moore's apartment, and he was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m., police said.

On Feb. 19, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Foster and determined he was killed by blunt force trauma. He also had cut marks on his body, APD said.

Moore was booked into the Travis County Jail on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Foster's death.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 14th homicide of 2023.