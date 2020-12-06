34-year-old Austin man arrested in connection with Caldwell Co. double homicide

Sheriff's deputies found the victims' bodies on Tuesday evening.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — An Austin man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Bryan Haynes was arrested at a home in Bastrop County on Thursday afternoon.

Haynes is accused of killing 18-year-old Klayton Manning and his 16-year-old cousin near the 4400 block of Tenney Creek Road in Tilmon on June 9.

Sheriff's deputies found their bodies near the area along with a utility vehicle, and it appears as though the victims were driving down the road when they encountered the suspect.

The Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force identified Manning as a volunteer firefighter with Southeast Caldwell County Fire Department.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Haynes is being held in the Caldwell County Jail with a $500,000 bond on a capital murder charge. He is the only suspect in the case.