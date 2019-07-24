AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been charged with invasive visual recording after he allegedly filmed himself having sex with a woman and posted the video to the internet without her consent.

According to an affidavit, Jawuan Delvon Cooper, 31, invited the victim – whom he knew for about two years through the military – to his apartment on the weekend of Feb. 16, 2019.

The two had consensual sex on the morning of Feb. 17, 2019, the victim told police.

Cooper allegedly recorded the two having sex without the woman’s knowledge or consent. He then uploaded the video to a pornography website, also without her knowledge or consent, the document states.

A friend of the woman reportedly notified her of the video on April 24, 2019, and sent her a link to the website.

The victim flagged the video with the website and reported the incident to police. She told police Cooper had uploaded the video on April 3, 2019.

The woman later positively identified Cooper in a police photo line-up and identified a screenshot of the video in question.

Cooper has been charged with unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, a state jail felony.

