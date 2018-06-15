AUSTIN -- Things got a little tense Thursday night at a packed Austin City Council meeting.

Council members unanimously approved a pair of "Freedom City" resolutions, which makes Austin the first "Freedom City" in the state of Texas. The resolutions pinpoint racial disparities in Austin police arrests and how officers interact with undocumented immigrants.

More than 100 people signed up to speak on the proposal before council members made their final vote early in the morning of June 15. Applause broke out when members approved the resolutions.

Of the 100 people who spoke last night was the head of the Austin Police Association, Ken Casaday. While he said he supported the ordinance, he did not support claims and social media posts by Council Member Greg Casar. Casar has said that Austin police arrested African Americans at an officer's discretion at more than double the rate of white and Latino residents.

RELATED:

Council member addresses comments after head of APA called him out for race data

Casaday said the councilman needs to take a closer look at his numbers.

"What we did not appreciate was having the department called a racist organization and that's the part we had a problem with," Casaday said at the meeting.

Casar stood by his statements.

"We can always clean up the data, that's an APD issue -- to continue to get the best numbers that we can," he said. "But those disparities exist and I believe they exist in the way we have described them so far."

Now that the resolutions have been approved, City Manager Spencer Cronk will work with the Austin Police Department to deal with these type of arrests. And city leaders will now also be keeping track of where and why those type of arrests are made. The city manager must give an update to the city council in September.

© 2018 KVUE