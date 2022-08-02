Iconic South Congress costume shop Lucy in Disguise is closing

The store will be moving to a "purchase only" model as it aims to close by end of year.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to say goodbye to another legendary Austin business – Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds on South Congress Avenue.

On Instagram Tuesday, the iconic costume shop announced plans to shutter by the end of the year.

"After 38 years of business, Lucy in Disguise will close at the end of this year. Our owner, Jenna Radtke, opened the store in 1984 and since then, the store has survived a lot of changes and grown into an Austin institution," the statement read. "There are not a lot of year-round costume shops in the world and we're very grateful to our customers for their ongoing support. We've loved being a source of creativity and inspiration for your parties, plays, and productions. It has been a pleasure to fulfill your costuming dreams and fantasies. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The costume shop will be moving to a "purchase only" model starting on Aug. 31, with rentals ceasing after Aug. 30.

"At the moment, we still have plenty of stock and are ready to have one last Halloween with all of you," the store wrote. "As we will not be restocking, we recommend coming in early if you'd like to shop with us and we certainly hope you will!"

The store has been a staple on South Congress for decades, inspiring tourists and locals alike with wall-to-wall costumes, jewelry and accessories galore. It opened on April 1, 1984, and it is now described as an 8,000-square-foot emporium.

"Centrally located at 1506 South Congress Avenue, in Austin, Texas, 78704, and a member of the National Costumer's Association, Lucy's offers a carnival atmosphere, a location rich in local color, an eclectic mix of shoppers, and the most extensive inventory of it's kind in Texas," its website states.

As of Tuesday, there is no word on what will happen to the resident zebra statue that sits atop its roof – Carmen Zebra-Jones.

