Austin local offers pro bono cleanings for people in need

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin local Vanesa Amaro has racked up over 5 million followers on TikTok with her passion for cleaning. Combined with her experience as a professional cleaner, she’s become a staple of #CleanTok, sharing housekeeper-certified tips and tricks to maintain your home, while earning the title "TikTok’s Queen of Cleaning."

Amaro says that growing up in the Latino community meant cleaning was always a part of her upbringing.

"I feel like it was always a part of me and definitely the ones who taught me how to clean and how to clean properly and how to get down and dirty, not be afraid of the dirt was my mom and my grandma for sure," said Amaro.

About two years ago, Vanesa and her husband started offering free cleaning for people in need within the Austin community. They've now helped over 50 families in and outside of Austin.

The couple specializes in families with terminally ill children who may be sitting at the hospital all day and don't have the means or time to worry about the up keeping of their homes.

Amaro says it's the appreciation from those she's helped that makes it all worth it.

"For some of these people, the last time they cleaned their house was years ago. So when they get a fresh clean start, that is completely free for them. I mean, you feel compelled to just like breakdown, break down and cry, too? I would," said Amaro.

The professional cleaner now has a partnership with Clorox hosting a four episode web series entitled "Start Clean." According to Clorox, it's a fresh take on the act of cleaning, emphasizing that it’s about more than creating a clean space or disinfecting a surface.

"We came and we clean people's houses and like, we really changed their lives and well, actually it was not just houses. We did some businesses as well. So that was really cool," said Amaro.

Amaro is currently accepting requests for pro bono cleanings for those in need. Those requests can be sent to amaroscleaning3@gmail.com.

