Many music venues still waiting on money from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program

Music venues were hit hard by the pandemic. The road to recovery is taking longer than expected as they wait for grant money created by the Save Our Stages Act.

AUSTIN, Texas — Where music once played, empty bar seats now sit.



“It’s kind of haunting. The marquee downstairs has the same lineup from that day, March 13, 2020,” said Dave Machinist, who is a partner at Heard Presents, Empire Control Room & Garage and The Parish.



It has been almost a year-and-a-half since The Parish on Sixth Street closed. The Parish is one of the thousands of entertainment venues across the country waiting on relief from the “Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program." Machinist said they applied for help, but are still waiting to be approved.



“I mean, we've gotten some funds from the city. We've gotten some funds from the EIDL loans that the SBA made available. But that stuff was designed so that we could survive three months, four months. It's been a year-and-a-half,” explained Machinist. “So, you know, getting those funds to reopen is very necessary, to put it lightly."



A report released on June 28 by the Small Business Administration shows that out of all the businesses that have applied, 16% have been awarded grants. The SBA has only given out less than 5% of the $16 billion allocated to the fund.

"We expected it to come a little sooner,” said Machinist. “It's been drawn out and we're waiting patiently. But it's burning a hole in our pocket for sure."



Machinist said they are thankful that their other venue has outdoor seating.



"We're open at Empire right now, so we're doing shows in the garage. We're reopening the Control Room on July 14," he said.



They hope to open up The Parish by August, but they have to get shows booked, hire staf, and still catch up on their bills. They said they have to pay off insurance and rent.

But when that day comes, when the sound of music fills the room and people line the bar, the hard work will be worth it. The bad dream will be over.



"It's either you live or you die,” said Machinist. “And we're not doing the other one, you know what I'm saying? We want to live. We're going to make it."

Sen. John Cornyn sponsored the “Save Our Stages Act,” which created the “Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.” KVUE asked Sen. Cornyn’s office for comment on delays with the grants being given out to venues. The following is a response from one of his aides:

“Sen. Cornyn was assured by the Small Business Administration that they had a robust staff in place to review grant applications. It has been more than six months since the Save Our Stages Act was signed into law, and this unexplained delay in releasing grant funds is inexcusable. More entertainment venues are closing each day, and many of the venues that have survived will need to be able to host summer and fall events to keep their doors open and pay staff salaries and rent. Sen. Cornyn has been holding the SBA accountable and yesterday’s announcement that 102 Texas venues have received $91 million in relief, while encouraging, doesn’t negate the fact that the many more businesses waiting on support shouldn’t suffer due to the bureaucratic red tape.”