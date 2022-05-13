Austin provides list of resources amid national baby formula shortage

The Texas WIC is also offering formula options to help families in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As the nation is amid a shortage in baby formula due to a recall, Austin Public Health and Texas WIC are reminding the public about local resources that are still available to families in need.

According to Texas WIC, more than 80% of women enrolled in the program begin breastfeeding after giving birth.

“We want to help mothers with nourishment options,” said Annette Phinney, WIC director for Austin Public Health. “We are here to support with education so that parents can make the best and safest decision.”

Here's a list of information provided directly from Austin Public Health:

APH resources

Mom’s Place Lactation Support Center operates as a clinic and training center where mothers can receive breastfeeding assistance from registered nurses and lactation consultants. Appointments can be made by calling 512-972-6700, and a toll-free breastfeeding hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-514-6667.

Family Connects works to support families after the birth of a newborn. Nurses are available for home visits to measure newborn and maternal health and assess strengths and needs to link the family to community resources. More information is available by calling 512-225-0363 or emailing family.connects@austintexas.gov.

WIC options

The Texas WIC is offering formula options to help families in need. Please note that these options are only available for WIC clients. You can register online to become a client.

WIC clients can go to TexasWIC.org to find the list of alternative brands that are available to them if they cannot find their brand at the grocery store. This list is updated daily. They can also contact their local WIC office for assistance.

HHS fact sheet

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has created a fact sheet to help families find formula.

Safety information

The current stock of Similac products on the shelf are safe, as these were all manufactured after the recall at a different manufacturing plant not affected by the recall.

If someone has purchased powdered baby or toddler formula with the brand names Similac, Alimentum or EleCare, the first thing they should do is check to see if their formula was affected here. Look at the bottom of the can or container and find the lot number and enter it into the website. If recalled, do not use it, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to get a replacement. Abbott can be contacted at 1-800-986-8540.

Parents can contact their baby’s health care provider if their baby recently drank one of the recalled products and are experiencing fever, not eating well, excessive crying, low energy, or other symptoms.

If a formula was not included in the recall, families can still use it.

Because babies need a specific balance of nutrients, WIC and the American Academy of Pediatrics do not recommend making baby formula at home, and it is not safe to use cows’ milk or overly dilute the formula.