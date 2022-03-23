Austin-Travis County lifting all COVID-19 orders

Current infection and hospitalization levels are among the lowest the area has seen during the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Effective Wednesday, both Austin and Travis County are lifting all emergency rules and orders related to COVID-19. This comes as infection and hospitalization numbers are among the lowest the area has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Masking in most City facilities will now be optional, except for some exceptions such as the airport, clinical settings and jails. This also means that orders regarding masking in public schools and signage requirements for business are also no longer in effect. However, public health officials still encourage mask wearing for individuals who are high risk or care for those who are high risk.

"We have not eliminated the virus but adapted to it. We now have knowledge and tools to fight COVID-19 when we are called to do so," said Austin-Travis County Health Authority, Dr. Desmar Walkes. "I am confident that the community will come together if the need arises again, as they have for the past two years of this pandemic."

Austin Public Health (APH) is now preparing to adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Community Levels tracker within the coming days. APH is also closely monitoring data for any concerning trends that may have occurred over spring break.

"We didn't get here by accident. I want to thank our public health staff, researchers, epidemiologists, health leaders, vaccine/testing clinics and our community for getting us to this point," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "This is a testament of how adaptable we have been and can be in the future."

To make this decision, local leaders used data from the APH Epidemiology unit and the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium that provided real-time pandemic surveillance to map possible scenarios on community behavior.

"Effective immediately, masking indoors, including inside city buildings, is no longer required (with only limited exceptions). Congratulations – it's about time!" said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "Thank you to everyone vaccinated and boosted for helping to get us here."

Testing options and vaccines remain available throughout Travis County. People who feel sick are still urged to get tested and stay home and away from others.