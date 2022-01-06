List: LGBTQ-owned Austin-area businesses you can support during Pride Month and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas — June is nationally recognized as Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
One way you can help lift up the community during Pride and beyond is to support local LGBTQ-owned businesses.
We've made it a little easier for you by providing a list of LGBTQ-owned businesses in the Austin area. If you know of any other LGBTQ-owned businesses not included on this list, email kvuedigital@kvue.com.
Austin-area LGBTQ-owned businesses you can support:
Restaurants/bars/etc.
Retail
Services
