List: LGBTQ-owned Austin-area businesses you can support during Pride Month and beyond

If you know of any LGBTQ-owned Austin businesses not included in this list, email KVUEDigital@kvue.com.

AUSTIN, Texas — June is nationally recognized as Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. 

One way you can help lift up the community during Pride and beyond is to support local LGBTQ-owned businesses.

We've made it a little easier for you by providing a list of LGBTQ-owned businesses in the Austin area. If you know of any other LGBTQ-owned businesses not included on this list, email kvuedigital@kvue.com.

Austin-area LGBTQ-owned businesses you can support:

Restaurants/bars/etc.

Arlo Grey

Barbarella

Cheer Up Charlies

Crema Bakery

Drink Slingers

Gelateria Gemelli

Grizzelda's

The Iron Bear

Jacoby's

Jo's Coffee

la Barbecue

Lick Honest Ice Cream

Madhu Chocolate

Patika

Skull & Cakebones

Swan Dive

Tamalitoz

Wunderkeks

Retail

Bookwoman

FLAVNT Streetwear

Garden Seventeen

Gusto Graphic Tees

The Little Gay Shop

MaryJae

Pride Socks

Reverie Books

Sir Rat Leather and Gear

Services

ATX Videos

Austin Cat Sitters

Barkin' Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath

Blackbird Fitness & Nutrition

Cicada Lighting

Extragrams!

Hotel San José

Liberation Barbell Club

Red Cactus Media

