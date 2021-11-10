Austin-area leaders announce federal domestic violence resources

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Austin-area leaders are announcing an increase in federal resources to help survivors in need.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), chair of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee, will join The Hotline and other local leaders on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to announce the initiative, which aims to reduce domestic violence and improve response.

They are expected to discuss trends seen during the pandemic as well as resources available for Central Texans looking for help.

The Hotline is open 24/7 throughout the year, including holidays, to provide essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence. Callers can expect to speak with highly-trained advocates who can offer free, confidential and compassionate support, crisis interventions information, education and referral services in over 200 languages.

To get support, call The Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, text "START" to 88788, or chat online.