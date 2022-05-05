Austin lawyer speaks on rights during peaceful protests

The key is knowing what could be perceived as interfering with an officer's duty.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department confirmed it is investigating after video surfaced online showing a police officer shoving a woman to the ground during an abortion-rights protest earlier this week.

With more protests planned around Austin in the coming days, some might be wondering what is and what isn't acceptable behavior during a protest or rally.

Brad Vinson, an Austin attorney, joined us Thursday to help us sort through what is and isn't acceptable under the law.

"You know, the main thing that you need to realize is that speech is protected. So that's what everyone's out there to do. They're out there to give their opinion, to voice their opinion about what's going on – and speech is protected," said Vinson. "You know, the intersections that you're often going to see with law enforcement is when law enforcement believes that or alleges that an individual may be interfering with their ability to perform their public duty."

So, what kind of behavior could rise to the level of interfering with the duties of a public servant?

Vinson said that when a person engages in an activity that could be perceived as causing danger to others or themselves, that's when a problem could arise.

"So, something like actually committing a criminal offense, fighting with another person, any of those things is going to get law enforcement over to probably try to effectuate an arrest," he said. "What we often also see with these sort of scenarios is someone's getting arrested and other people want to interfere with that. Again, it's all very fact-intensive and it's very tense inside of a crowd like that."

Vinson said it can be hard to decide if someone is actually interfering with an arrest.

"But if the police believe that you are interfering with someone else's arrest, that would also be interfering with public duties," he said.

The discussion also draws similarities to the incidents of 2020, when many Austin protestors were injured by less-lethal rounds from police. Many lawsuits arose from the injured protestors, some of which have already been settled with the City of Austin.

Those cases show that even though charges could ultimately be dropped, an arrest can still take place.

"In the law, there are different levels of evidence," said Vinson. "And the level of evidence required to arrest someone is probable cause. That means that an officer believes they're objective facts that indicate that a crime has occurred or is likely to occur."

He added that getting convicted is something totally different.

"That standard is beyond a reasonable doubt. It's the highest burden in the land. So arresting someone, maybe it might be the right call at the moment, but actually being convicted of that offense is something entirely different," said Vinson.