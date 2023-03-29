City of Austin launching program aimed at helping residents at risk of being forced out of their homes

The Displacement Prevention Navigator Pilot Program will bring in what they call "Navigators," who will go door-to-door to help residents access housing resources.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some neighborhoods in Austin are facing a displacement crisis, and city leaders have put a plan in motion that could help people from being priced out of their homes.

City council member Vanessa Fuentes is launching the Displacement Prevention Navigator Pilot Program on Thursday, which will focus on two neighborhoods that are at most risk for displacement.

"We have to do more and keeping Austinites in their homes and do it in a way that is relevant and culturally competent to our community," said Fuentes. "We're already seeing displacement set in."

According to the city, between 2021 and 2022, rent went up 35%, and the average home price jumped to almost 22%.

Fuentes, who represents District Two, said the program will bring in 12 to 15 Navigators, who will go door-to-door in both neighborhoods and spend at least 15 hours a week with residents to explain all of the resources available to them.

"These are individuals who are going to be from Dove Springs and Colony Park or have close ties to these neighborhoods who are trained up, who are going to be able to go door-to-door, have those conversations in a way that is inclusive and language access is a key part of that as well," said Fuentes.

Fuentes added, "The conversations I've been having with residents at Dove Springs is just wanting more information, wanting access to resources. The City of Austin does have many programs available to help our most vulnerable, but a lot of people don't know about it," said Fuentes.

Training for Navigators will start this summer in June, with the pilot program officially running in September, according to Fuentes.

The program is set to last for one year, but Fuentes hopes if it is successful, it can expand and Austinites become aware of all of their options at their disposal.

"For folks who are wanting to figure out, you know, 'How can I alleviate some of the burdens and hardships that one faces in living and in a city like Austin?,' please seek us out. Certainly can contact my office or you can contact the city to learn more," said Fuentes.