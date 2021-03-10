Austin lands first nonstop flight to Caribbean hot spot

American Airlines will soon launch a nonstop service from Austin to the Bahamas.

(Culturemap Austin) – Dreaming of taking off to the Caribbean for a beach getaway? American Airlines is making that dream easier to realize with new once-a-week nonstop service from Austin to Nassau, the Bahamas.

In May, American is launching Saturday nonstop service between Austin and Nassau, the airline says in an April 14 news release. No other airline at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flies nonstop to the Bahamas.

The Bahamas, featuring 16 major islands, welcomed about 7.25 million international visitors in 2019. The tropical nation is best known for its pristine white-sand beaches and turquoise waters.

Fort Worth-based American has been on a roll at Austin-Bergstrom. In March, the airline revealed it is adding once- or twice-daily nonstop service to seven destinations, including Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, and Washington, D.C.

The addition of American’s new routes comes amid a burst of growth at the Austin airport:

Earlier this month, Allegiant announced it is investing $75 million to set up a base of operations in Austin that could lead to new routes and more flights on existing routes.

On April 22, Hawaiian Airlines is starting twice-a-week nonstop service to Honolulu.

Last month, Southwest revealed seven new or returning nonstop destinations in Austin, including Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Salt Lake City, and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Also in March, Alaska Airlines unveiled once-a-day nonstop service to Boise, Idaho.

In 2019, Austin-Bergstrom ranked as the 32nd busiest airport in the U.S. It sat behind Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (No. 4) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (No. 14), but ahead of Dallas Love Field (No. 33), Houston’s Hobby Airport (No. 36), and San Antonio International Airport (No. 44).

This story originally appeared in Culturemap Austin.