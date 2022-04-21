x
KVUE's 2022 Five Who Care winners announced

Five adults and five children were honored for the work they do to serve the Austin community.
The winners of the 2022 KVUE Five Who Care awards.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the 34th annual KVUE 5 Who Care awards, KVUE, along with partners ABC Home and Commercial Services and Henna Chevrolet, honored 10 people who go above and beyond in service to their community. 

With different professions, different ages, and different backgrounds, these 10 extraordinary people are changing lives in the Austin-area community every day. The 5 Who Care awards recognize five adults and five kids who give their time and talents to help others. 

Here's a look at this year's winners:

The five adults honored at KVUE's 5 Who Care awards

Johanne Isben-Wolford 

Bill Miller 

Carrie Ann Finch 

Brandon Cooper 

Tarik Daniels

The five kids honored at KVUE's 5 Who Care awards

Addison Bouillion 

Zoe Kerns

Amber Sorenson 

Sam Billo 

Savannah Weiser

