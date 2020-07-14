Advocates fight to cut and save police coffers during budget process

The Austin City Council is gearing up to dissect a $4.2 billion budget next week.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the next few weeks, the Austin City Council will take a look at City Manager Spencer Cronk's $4.2 billion proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Cronk presented it to councilmembers on Monday. Councilmembers will have their first opportunity to discuss it on July 23.

But community activists and others have already been talking about. The police department is especially under the microscope amid calls for police reform.

We take a look at data from two nonprofits fighting for opposite goals: the Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) and the Austin Police Association (APA).

A study paid for by the AJC has discovered that most of the area's 911 calls could have been handled more effectively at a lower cost and with little risk of violence, using alternative types of response.

The coalition provided 18 months of Austin 911 data, which amounts to more than 1 million calls, to analysts at AH Datalytics. The New Orleans-based company has recently analyzed 911 call-response in other cities across the U.S.

The AJC outlined the following major findings:

Only 21.5% of calls address crime by any definition (both UCR [uniform crime reporting] crime and non-UCR crime), and only 0.6% of calls address violent crime.

When a crime has been committed, an officer must write a report. Reports were written for fewer than 20% of the calls.

Crime-related calls, because they take longer than some other kinds of calls, account for 33.2% of officer time. More than 65% of officer time is spent on activities related to calls that are not crime-related.

Police spend a significant amount of time on the following kinds of calls: burglar alarm calls, of which 99.5% are false alarms and alone represent 6% of calls and 2.2% of officer time; traffic-related calls consume over 20% of officer time, even though 90% do not result in a report (a sign that there were no injuries) including stalled vehicles, arriving at the scene of accidents and directing traffic around obstacles in the road; Medical calls including mental health (MH) issues. These calls were under-identified in the dataset because a MH flag on call records did not begin until December of 2019. These calls most often originate as “welfare check,” “disturbance” or “trespassing” issues. Disturbance and “suspicious person” calls: these are frequently vague calls that send an officer through a neighborhood, where often nothing further is noted. These calls infrequently result in a report.



The analysts also recommended a few changes to the local 911 staffing model:

Alternative response to mental health-related calls.

End police support for unverified burglaries (burglar alarm system calls)

Alternative response to non-injury traffic accidents and duties related to stalled vehicles, road obstacles or directing traffic.

Alternative enforcement for traffic infractions.

911 call dataset should be posted online with updates posted monthly.

The AJC reported the firm also recommended addressing "what appears to be a proliferation of confusing problems and disposition codes," stating too many codes are changing so often that it reduces the transmission of useful information during the calls, making their analysis of response trends more difficult.

“This study gives us a roadmap for safely shifting police immediately away from activities that are not about crime,” said Chas Moore, executive director of the AJC. “As it turns out, we can shift two-thirds of all 911 call-response time. We can serve people’s needs and do it better with people who know how to respond to all these non-criminal problems.”

The AJC released the study's results on Monday, the same day Cronk unveiled the City's newly proposed budget, which includes an $11.3 million cut to the Austin Police Department.

“We are disappointed in Spencer Cronk’s budget, released today,” continued Moore. “We have an opportunity right now to take this roadmap and make the change. But this particular budget doesn’t free up the money we need and, in fact, it understates even Council’s modest directive to cut empty positions.”

The study can be viewed in full here.

APA President Ken Casaday agreed with Moore there needs to be reform in policing and that officers are responding to too many calls.

"We don't need to go to a house to stand by, to watch a kid get spanked or to go wake up a kid to make him go to school or, you know, go talk to little Johnny because he's depressed," said Casaday.

But Casaday pointed to Chief Brian Manley's quarterly gun violence report that showed a steady increase in rapes, murders and assaults – all violent crimes with firearms.

Here's a look at how all violent crimes went up each year starting in 2015 until the first quarter of 2020:

2015 - 689

2016 - 973

2017 - 980

2018 - 1,002

2019 - 1,054

2020 - 281

Casaday said with more people moving to Austin, response times will increase if officers aren't added to the department.

The quarterly gun violence report also shows the hot spots where most of the violent crimes are happening. The worst hot spot should be no surprise – Downtown Austin. But other areas with increasing gun violence are in the North, East and South. Casaday said those areas will only get worse if the budget is cut.

"And if that continues, our response time, especially to the people that need it the most, which is poor people – and I hate to see the response times to these types of calls and in neighborhoods have to slow down," Casaday said.

The report also showed specific gun offenses like unlawful carrying of a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct.

Here's a look at all three crimes for the following years:

2015 - 503

2016 - 569

2017 - 680

2018 - 680

2019 - 825

2020 - 252, first quarter

The report also showed how criminals get guns by showing the data for stolen firearms.

The following are the final numbers for the years shown.

2015 - 865

2016 - 789

2017 - 762

2018 - 962

2019 - 1034

2020 - 236 first quarter

The report also broke down 2019 violent crime victims by race/ethnicity and gender. The most noteworthy aspect in this category is the highest number of male robbery victims are Hispanic males, at 212 victims. White males are the next highest number. The highest number of aggravated assault non-family violence is also Hispanic males at 176. White males are the next highest at 123.

The report also broke down 2019 violent crime suspects by race/ethnicity and gender. The most noteworthy aspect here is that the highest number of male robbery suspects are Black males at 468. The next highest are Hispanic males at 220.

It's data both sides will use in the coming weeks.