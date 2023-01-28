Austin Justice Coalition to hold rally against police brutality Saturday

The coalition said it's a chance for Austinites to uplift the responding efforts in Memphis and to remember previous victims of police brutality in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally at Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday evening.

The coalition said it’s a chance for Austinites to voice their anger over police brutality, a place to uplift the responding efforts in Memphis and to remember previous victims of police brutality in Austin. It starts at 5 p.m.

The rally comes as cities across the country hold protests over the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols, after the video of the incident was made public on Friday. Organizers say they are fighting for accountability and systemic police reform.

“The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting this rally to provide an outlet to those that wish to express their anger at yet another unjust killing of a Black person at the hands of police, to uplift and support efforts in Memphis to respond to this tragedy and to connect people with ongoing struggles right here in Austin to end the scourge of police violence,” the group said in a release.

Investigators say 29-year-old Nichols was beaten, pepper sprayed and tased by five police officers during a traffic stop. The brutal attack went on for three minutes.

Nichols' mother is joining Memphis officials and President Joe Biden in calling for peaceful demonstrations.

The Austin Justice Coalition is also rallying after two Austin police officers were cleared of wrongdoing this week after shooting Alex Gonzales in South Austin in 2021.

Since his death, Gonzales' family has been outspoken in their calls for the two officers to be fired. Both his girlfriend and parents have filed separate lawsuits against the officers and the City of Austin.

On Thursday, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato acted accordingly during the January 2021 incident.