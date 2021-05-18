Some Austin-area JuiceLand locations closed, limited hours this week amid workers strike

An Instagram account details a dispute between some workers and JuiceLand officials over wages, as well as alleged accounts of racism and sexism within the company.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin-area JuiceLand locations closed this week amid an ongoing strike from its workers and company management.

JuiceLand’s Domain Northside, Saltillo Plaza, Mueller and Balcones locations were closed Monday. The 29th and Guadalupe shop ran on limited hours Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, JuiceLand's website listed the Balcones location as closed. The rest of the 24 Austin locations are open as of Tuesday.

The Instagram account chronicles an ongoing dispute between some workers and JuiceLand officials over wages, as well as alleged accounts of racism and sexism within the company.

“For too long the juiceland (sic) production facility workers have endured unsanitary, rough working conditions, and no hazard pay during the pandemic,” read the page's original post stated. “As a result, we have made a list of demands and are currently not working as we negotiate with juiceland (sic).”

Among the demands included:

Starting pay increase to $17 an hour

Heightened sanitation measures and improved workplace conditions

$50 monthly bonuses for employees who worked throughout the pandemic as a form of hazard pay

Worker-led managerial evaluations

Transparency in workers’ pay and management salaries

In response, JuiceLand posted to its official company Instagram page, announcing a company-wide wage increase to $15, which went into effect on Sunday. JuiceLand company officials confirmed to KVUE the previous minimum wage was $12.50 per hour.

Here's the full statement JuiceLand sent KVUE Tuesday:

"From the day we were a single juice shop on Barton Springs, we’ve been committed to creating a positive work environment for all our team members. We believe in treating people fairly and with dignity, providing them safe and healthy working conditions, and good wages and benefits. Those remain our values today. We’ve been blessed with great success and rapid expansion. And sometimes, our company’s communications and internal mechanisms may not have kept pace. This experience has helped us realize that we need to 'level up' those mechanisms so we can be sure to live our values every day and create a highly engaged workplace.

We had a full-day meeting yesterday with a group of employees that were on work stoppage. It was very productive and we were there to listen. You can see that impact today with only 2 stores closed vs 6. Entering that meeting we had already shown good faith by immediately addressing the salary issue over the weekend. We’ve raised wages to at least $15/hour for the tipped team members in our shops and even more in our production facilities at $17/hour where tips aren't available. We believe in a living wage for all our people.

We have shown that when confronted with the complaints from employees, we confronted those issues head-on, sat down with a group of the protesting employees, and we are committed to responding swiftly and meaningfully. We are actively making smart changes to make sure we provide our team members with a great place to work, and our customers with a great experience. We're confident we will land at a good place with these discussions and continue to serve our community to the best of our abilities.

We are proud of our values and our ability to grow and thrive. We will continue to keep listening and making informed decisions based on feedback."

A second meeting between the workers and JuiceLand leaders is scheduled for Friday, per the Instagram announcement.

JuiceLand Workers Rights launched a GoFundMe on Sunday to help support workers impacted by the strike-driven closures and limited shop hours. More than $10,600 of a total $15,000 goal has been raised as of noon on Tuesday. The Instagram page advised strikers to "ONLY apply if you NEED the funds."

"These funds are limited and only should be applied to strikers requiring this for bills, NOT all strikers who participated. PLEASE do not abuse this system for reimbursement. Some people very much need this," the Instagram post continues.

According to the JuiceLand Workers Rights Instagram, funds were being distributed to workers Tuesday afternoon.