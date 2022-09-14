84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year.

Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases.

On Monday, a 31-year-old man was arrested. Police said after a man withdrew money from a bank, he was later attacked and robbed at an apartment complex.

Two suspects remain on the loose in another violent attack from Sept. 9. Police said a woman withdraw money from bank on the northwest side then returned to her home. It was there where she was robbed and attacked.

"It's insane how often it's happening, and these guys are dangerous. Unbelievable, right out in the daylight," said Austin resident Jim Ostrander.

Ostrander said he went to a Wells Fargo in August and cashed his check. He then drove to gas a station. While he was inside paying for his gas, he said someone smashed his truck window and stole the cash from the console.

"Obviously followed me from the bank – they were obviously watching me at the bank and followed me. You are talking a full month salary gone in the blink of an eye. I am grateful I am alive. Financially it's a big kick. It hurts. It hurts bad," said Ostrander.

Ostrander said he feels for the victims who were attacked.

"It is very scary, especially for the females," said Ostrander.

He reminds people to be vigilant.

"It is there, and it is happening. Keep your eyes open watch behind you watch wherever you go," he said.

