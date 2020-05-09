Who's hiring? Realtors, teachers and industrial jobs

AUSTIN, Texas — The latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor show 881,0000 people are still out of a job and making unemployment claims.
To help those who are looking for a job in the Greater Austin area every week, KVUE highlights employers who are hiring.
WATTERS INTERNATIONAL REALTY
Chris Watters owns Watters International Realty and is ready to expand his team. He started The Watters Scholarship Program to pay for 100 people to get their real estate license.
"We're putting up half a million dollars to help 100 people get licensed as agents," said Watters. "We will pay for the seven-course, pre-licensing package required and your test prep exam."
Watters said once you get your real estate license, you can be hired on as a commission-based Realtor.
If you already have real estate experience, check out these opportunities:
Transaction coordinator:
- $45,000/ yearly plus bonuses
- Two years of experience in real estate required
Outside sales agent:
- $50,000/yearly plus bonuses
- Real estate license required
Marketing specialist:
- $60,000/yearly
- Four years of experience required
Market analyst:
- $45,000/yearly plus bonuses
- Two years of real estate experience required.
VP of sales:
- $120,000/yearly plus bonuses
- Four years of experience required
Recruiter:
- $45,000/yearly plus bonuses
- Two years of experience required
AUSTAFF
Austaff is an industrial staffing agency. The owner, Jennifer Calderon, said they are filling over 100 positions. The company hires temp-to-hire for companies like BMC that manufactures doors.
"All of the companies we work with are looking for full-time employees," said Calderon. "They offer a full benefits package, pay increases usually when you get hired on as well."
Industrial staffing
- Pay ranges from $9.50/hour to $18/hour
- Weekly checks
- No experience needed
Apply at 2121 W. Parmer Lane, #118b, in Austin.
THE CHILDREN'S COURTYARD PRIVATE SCHOOL
Six lead teachers
- Pay ranges from $14 to $17
- No experience needed
- Infants/2-year-olds/3-year-olds
Two assistant teachers
- Pay ranges from $10 to $13
- No experience needed
- Infants/2-year-olds
One floater teacher
- Pay ranges from $11 to $13
- No experience needed
