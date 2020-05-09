Who's hiring? Realtors, teachers and industrial jobs

In this week's "Who's Hiring," we highlighted Watters International Realty, Austaff and The Children's Courtyard Private School.

AUSTIN, Texas — The latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor show 881,0000 people are still out of a job and making unemployment claims.

To help those who are looking for a job in the Greater Austin area every week, KVUE highlights employers who are hiring.

WATTERS INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Chris Watters owns Watters International Realty and is ready to expand his team. He started The Watters Scholarship Program to pay for 100 people to get their real estate license.

"We're putting up half a million dollars to help 100 people get licensed as agents," said Watters. "We will pay for the seven-course, pre-licensing package required and your test prep exam."

Watters said once you get your real estate license, you can be hired on as a commission-based Realtor.

If you already have real estate experience, check out these opportunities:

Transaction coordinator:

$45,000/ yearly plus bonuses

Two years of experience in real estate required

Outside sales agent:

$50,000/yearly plus bonuses

Real estate license required

Marketing specialist:

$60,000/yearly

Four years of experience required

Market analyst:

$45,000/yearly plus bonuses

Two years of real estate experience required.

VP of sales:

$120,000/yearly plus bonuses

Four years of experience required

Recruiter:

$45,000/yearly plus bonuses

Two years of experience required

AUSTAFF

Austaff is an industrial staffing agency. The owner, Jennifer Calderon, said they are filling over 100 positions. The company hires temp-to-hire for companies like BMC that manufactures doors.

"All of the companies we work with are looking for full-time employees," said Calderon. "They offer a full benefits package, pay increases usually when you get hired on as well."

Industrial staffing

Pay ranges from $9.50/hour to $18/hour

Weekly checks

No experience needed

Apply at 2121 W. Parmer Lane, #118b, in Austin.

THE CHILDREN'S COURTYARD PRIVATE SCHOOL

Six lead teachers

Pay ranges from $14 to $17

No experience needed

Infants/2-year-olds/3-year-olds

Two assistant teachers

Pay ranges from $10 to $13

No experience needed

Infants/2-year-olds

One floater teacher

Pay ranges from $11 to $13

No experience needed