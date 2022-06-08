Austin job market projected to fall behind the surrounding area, TWC data shows

The Texas Workforce Commission's 2030 employment projections show Austin being outpaced.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is projecting that areas surrounding Austin are expected to outpace the City of Austin's job market.

From 2020 to 2030, jobs in the Austin metro are expected to grow by 26%, while the City of Austin is expected to see a 23% increase. While the numbers indicate Austin will add nearly 180,000 jobs by 2030 and neighboring cities will add a combined 97,500, the percent change in the surrounding cities outpaces Austin.

These projections are for jobs across every occupation in Central Texas.

The latest jobs report from the TWC, showing data from May to June, shows that employment numbers grew in Texas. According to the June report, released in July, Texas added more than 82,000 jobs. That makes the Lone Star State the top state in the nation for new jobs added in June.

Texas has seen 778,700 jobs added since last June 2021. The growth in June also marked the eighth consecutive month that Texas has set a new employment record for total jobs.

The Austin metro saw 13,000 jobs added from May to June and an additional 75,000 jobs since June 2021, making for a 6.4% annual growth rate.

However, the commission reported that in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, the unemployment rate increased to 3.1% in June. At the state level, the unemployment rate sits at 4.4%.

