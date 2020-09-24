Popular Italian restaurant stays closed during pandemic while preparing meals for Austin students

Not wanting to put employees at risk, L'Oca d'Oro in the Mueller neighborhood has found a way to stay afloat while helping others.

AUSTIN, Texas — Only a handful of Austin restaurants have kept their doors closed since the start of the pandemic, and L'Oca d'Ora in the Mueller neighborhood is one of them.

The cozy Italian corner spot has won several awards for its cuisine over the years, but its management has made it clear they will not be putting their employees at risk during this time.

"We closed our doors March 16. We tried to do some take-out plans that weren't really working for us," sous-chef Evan Gottschling said.

On any given Friday night pre-pandemic, the restaurant typically had a packed house, serving delicious pasta and tasty wine. Now, things look a little different.

Employees spend each day preparing hundreds of meals for nearly 7,000 Austin ISD students.

"I appreciate the fact that we've been able to have this job and not open to the public so we can stay safe while also feeding others in need," employee Dominique Bobbio said.

The meal program is supported by the Austin Ed Fund for $5 per plate.

"Giving people healthy food during this time of uncertainty ... it can be a positive thing for the community," Gottschling said.

The owners also run a nonprofit called Good Work Austin where they're hoping to serve food to the homeless community and senior citizens while advocating for restaurant workers.

"I've worked in the industry for a long time," employee Eva Suter said. "It feels good to work for the good guys for a change."