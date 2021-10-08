Austin ISD to limit stadium capacity to 25%

Fans will be asked to secure tickets online ahead of time, as well as bring PPE.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to an Austin ISD official, all athletic facilities within the district will be asked to operate at 25% capacity, which includes high school football stadiums.

A district spokesperson told KVUE that, right now, all fans will need an online ticket and personal protective equipment, such as a face mask, to gain entry.

Tickets must be purchased through gofan.com. All spectators will have to do is click on "Get Tickets."

The district is also reminding event-goers of its clear bag policy.

Austin and Travis County have also implemented a mask mandate for local government property, colleges and schools. AISD has enforced a mask mandate of its own for students, staff and visitors.