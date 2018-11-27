AUSTIN — John T. Allan Elementary School is getting a new name -- and the change won't be cheap.

The Austin Independent School District estimates renaming the school will cost between $50,000 and $100,000, depending on how many items and what types of surfaces will need to be updated.

Austin ISD said they are in the process of identifying what needs to be updated at the Allan facility, so they don't have a definite figure right now.

The Austin ISD board voted Monday night to rename John T. Allan Elementary School because of Allan's Confederate ties. The school will now be named in honor of Anita Ferrales Coy, who, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, was principal at Allan and a district administrator.

That motion passed 6-1-1, Austin Independent School District said.

The board also discussed renaming John H. Reagan High School, Sidney Lanier High School and Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School. The board reportedly delayed a decision on whether to change the names of those schools.

