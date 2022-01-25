No running water at Northeast Early College High School Tuesday

Officials are not sure when the school will have running water again.

AUSTIN, Texas — A leak has forced officials to turn off the water at Northeast Early College High School Tuesday morning.

According to Austin ISD, the district is not sure when there will be running water again throughout the school located off of Berkman Drive.

Classes will resume as usual and the school will still serve lunch, as electricity and gas still work at the school. Handwashing sinks will be set up in the kitchen for staffers.

The school district said the band hall, theater and the "500 wing" still have water.

Austin ISD said students will have access to three restrooms throughout the day, and 25 portable restrooms will be delivered as well. About 4,000 bottles of water will be delivered to the campus for driving and hand washing.

The school district said they will update students and parents when the situation is resolved.