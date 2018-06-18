AUSTIN -- Austin ISD is holding a job fair for those interested in a career in transportation, food service or maintenance.
The upcoming job fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 19 at the Baker Center -- 3908 Avenue B.
Positions expected to be filled include:
- Bus drivers
- Food services
- Substitute specialists
- Food service manager trainee
- AC controls
- Tech pest control
- Tech AC mechanic
For more information on compensation and requirements, click here. For other questions, please contact Sonaya Vazquez at 512-414-1461.
© 2018 KUSA