AUSTIN -- Austin ISD is holding a job fair for those interested in a career in transportation, food service or maintenance.

The upcoming job fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 19 at the Baker Center -- 3908 Avenue B.

Positions expected to be filled include:

- Bus drivers

- Food services

- Substitute specialists

- Food service manager trainee

- AC controls

- Tech pest control

- Tech AC mechanic

For more information on compensation and requirements, click here. For other questions, please contact Sonaya Vazquez at 512-414-1461.

© 2018 KUSA