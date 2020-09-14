Austin ISD considers making Election Day a school holiday

The item is up for discussion at Monday's board meeting.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin ISD will weigh its options in making Election Day 2020 a school holiday.

According to the school board's agenda, the item would move the currently scheduled professional development day on Monday, Oct. 12, to the Nov. 3 federally recognized Election Day.

In the past, AISD campuses have been used as election sites, increasing the number of people on and around campus. This has caused limited use in school buildings for both students and staff.

This change would not impact the number of instructional days or the daily instructional time for students. Designating this student holiday would also encourage a lower capacity for campuses and allow for greater social distancing to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The original 2020-21 school calendar was approved in January 2020. On Aug. 6, the board approved a change to the calendar moving the start and end dates of the school year and limiting the number of professional development days.

AISD's first day of classes was Sept. 8. Students are participating in online learning for the first four weeks and will begin phasing back to campuses in October.