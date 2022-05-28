Austin interfaith vigil held to honor 21 victims of Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Faith leaders of different religions and community members gathered at the Oswaldo Pan-American Neighborhood Park on Saturday evening to grieve and remember the lives lost and many others affected by the Uvalde shooting.
The event began at 7 p.m. with a prayer procession led by Father Guillermo from Cristo Rey Church.
The prayer vigil was held to honor the community of Uvalde where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
Interfaith leaders and East Austin community members came together to pray for the children, teachers and families of Uvalde.
