Austin interfaith vigil held to honor 21 victims of Uvalde school shooting

The prayer vigil was held to honor the community of Uvalde where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Faith leaders of different religions and community members gathered at the Oswaldo Pan-American Neighborhood Park on Saturday evening to grieve and remember the lives lost and many others affected by the Uvalde shooting.

The event began at 7 p.m. with a prayer procession led by Father Guillermo from Cristo Rey Church.

Interfaith leaders and East Austin community members came together to pray for the children, teachers and families of Uvalde.

Happening now: A prayer vigil for the 19 children and 2 teachers who were killed in Uvalde. Community members and faith leaders are gathered at the Oswaldo Pan Am Recreation Hillside stage in East Austin. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/lEmqYcRX2V — Maria E. Aguilera (@maria_aguilera) May 29, 2022

