Austin indie filmmakers looking for local support

The indie sci-fi film “Evinced" was filmed here and is set to come out in just a few days.

AUSTIN, Texas — An indie movie shot in Austin is set to be released in just a few days, and the creators are looking for support.

KVUE spoke to the director of the film to find out what it's about and how the community can help.

“When I was making this movie, I told myself if I’m going to invest my money... [it] has to be a movie that I will be proud of or like something I want to see,” said movie director Richeler Aladin.

He’s directing the indie sci-fi film called “Evinced.”

“The synopsis is a man making prediction videos that come true [who] has to get the help of a detective that's hunting him down in order to change the future," he said.

The movie was made by a crew of Texans, including more than 20 Texas State University alumni. It was shot locally in Austin with scenes at the Texas State Capitol.

“I truly feel like I wouldn't have been able to make this movie at its scope if it wasn't for being in Austin in that independent community, because some locations understood I was doing this self-financed, so they cut me a deal,” Aladin said.

With inspiration from filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan, Aladin decided to pay for the making of the film himself. He said it helped him learn how to be more resourceful.

“Then it also put me in a spot to be more, I guess, like caring about the project; come from a level of this is like literally my baby and everything about that, making sure I have that, that intensity with it,” he said.

Now that the filmmakers are done with the film, they are asking for the help of the community.

“If we can get over 200 preorders on Apple, iTunes or Apple TV, we increase our chances of being trending on iTunes, which expands our reach,” he said.

Aladin said he hopes people help the growth of the movie by preordering it, but more than anything he wants watching the movie to be an enjoyable experience.

