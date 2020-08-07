'Me and my family want justice for him' | Family pleads for public's help finding suspects who robbed, killed ice cream vendor

The Austin Police Association, Amigos En Azul, Austin Cops for Charities and LULAC have partnered to pledge a total of $13,000 to aid in the investigation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Jennifer Bahena stood under a tree in front of her home Tuesday, sharing memories about her uncle. The tree is what her uncle always used for shade when sitting down after finishing his shift selling ice cream around the neighborhoods nearby.

“He would always be happy about selling ice cream," Bahena said. “He would always go around the neighborhood – everybody knew him."

Her uncle was 68-year-old Adelaido Bernabe Urias, who Austin police say was robbed and shot on the afternoon of June 23, at the Serena Park Apartments on Northgate Boulevard in North Austin. APD announced on July 2 that Urias died from his injuries.

Witnesses told APD that Urias was pushing his ice cream cart through the complex when three men confronted, robbed and shot him. Now, APD is trying to identify possible suspects.

Bahena told KVUE Tuesday, she doesn't understand why anyone would want to hurt her uncle.

“Me and my family want justice for him," Bahena said. "And we just want for those who know something to speak up and not be scared because he really didn’t deserve it.”

Inside Bahena's home is a collection of flowers, candles and pictures.

“He would always bring a positive vibe to our home," she said. “We’re always going to remember him as a happy man who always pushed hard to work and to accomplish something that he always wanted to do, which was [to] support his family in Mexico and that’s what he came here for to the U.S. – to support his family in Mexico.”

On July 8, the contributing groups will hold a press conference in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters to raise awareness about the significant financial reward being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app.