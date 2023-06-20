Guests at Downtown Austin hotel evacuated for 2 hours because of electrical issue

There was a lot of smoke coming out of the hotel's upper floors, but fire crews said they did not find any active fires or flames.

AUSTIN, Texas — Guests of the Hyatt Centric hotel in Downtown Austin are back in their rooms Tuesday morning after they had to evacuate overnight due to an electrical issue.

When Austin Fire Department crews arrived at the hotel – located on Congress Avenue, just a couple of blocks from Lady Bird Lake – at around 10:45 p.m. Monday, they said there was no power in the building. Guests had to evacuate for about two hours.

As of Tuesday morning, everything at the hotel should be running smoothly.

No additional information is available at this time.